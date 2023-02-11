WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers had one thing on their mind on Saturday night, and they were going to do everything in their power not only to win, but to dominate the Norfolk Admirals in front of a crowd of 3,201 at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling’s offense was on fire all night long, as the team scored ten goals in a game for the first time since February 6, 2010. Justin Addamo netted his second career hat trick, Tyler Drevitch and Brooklyn Kalmikov put four points each on the board, and Félix Paré turned on the red light twice. 12 different players registered points, including seven multi-point efforts, as the Nailers clobbered the Admirals, 10-2.



The first period was exactly what the Nailers needed. Peter Laviolette put the energy into his team right away, as he laid a punishing check, then answered the bell with a victorious fight against Callum Fryer. A little less than six minutes later, Wheeling’s offense got going in a big way. Félix Paré put the home side on the board, when he took a pass from Dilan Peters, then lifted in the rebound of his initial shot. 36 seconds later, Justin Addamo kept the good times rolling, as he stole the puck and flew the other way on a breakaway. Addamo kept it simple, threading a wrist shot through Cale Morris’ legs. The Nailers weren’t done yet, as they turned the red light again 56 seconds after that. Louie Roehl popped the puck into the crease, where it was battled into the goal by Tyler Drevitch.



Wheeling maintained its three-goal advantage through the middle frame, as both teams put two biscuits into the baskets. Gianluca Esteves gave the Nailers their fourth tally of the night, when he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner. Norfolk followed with two goals in a span of 2:14, as Stepan Timofeyev banged in the rebound of Griffin Lunn’s shot, then Nico Blachman jammed away at a loose puck on the left side of the crease. Addamo responded 47 seconds to put Wheeling ahead 5-2, as he ripped a wrist shot into the top shelf on the right side of the goal.



The Nailers were a team on a mission, and in the third period, they put a bunch of exclamation points on their enormous triumph. Paré used extra effort to collect his second of the night, as he lunged forward to touch in the rebound of Brooklyn Kalmikov’s initial shot. 31 seconds later, Drevitch joined the parade of two-goal players, as he converted on a power play, which was set up by Bobby Hampton. Carter Johnson crashed in to poke home the rebound of Davis Bunz’s shot 1:13 after that to put a snowman on the scoreboard. C. Johnson then won a face-off back to Brooklyn Kalmikov for a left circle snipe and goal number nine. All that was left was double digits, and that came courtesy of Addamo’s hat trick, assisted by Drevitch’s fourth point, as Wheeling potted five in the third for the 10-2 final.



Brad Barone had a great performance in goal for the Nailers, as he stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced in the victory. Cale Morris gave up five goals on 16 shots in the loss for the Admirals, before giving way to Brett Epp, who allowed five goals on 21 shots.



The Nailers will spend next week on the road, as they will visit the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wheeling will then return home for three more games against Norfolk on Friday, February 24th, Saturday, February 25th, and Sunday, February 26th.