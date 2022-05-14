Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers season came to an end Thursday night. It lost in game four 3-1 to the Toledo Walleye and was swept from its second series in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Many of the Nailers cleaned out their lockers Saturday and will be leaving the Friendly City for the offseason. This is the first time that Wheeling had made the playoffs in over five seasons.

“For me, in just my first pro season, it was a learning process learning what this pro game entitles and what it takes to be a professional but I think, for us, in this season we played a great season with a lot of good things to look back on,” Forward Cam Hausinger said.

“To make the playoffs this year (and) win our first round, and, especially (to) go the distance with Fort Wayne in Game 7 and take one in their barn was huge,” Forward Patrick Watling said.

In just his first season, Hausinger led the team in postseason goals. That was Watling’s second full season with the team.