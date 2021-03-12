Nailers Comeback Nets One Point Against Komets

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period against the Fort Wayne Komets to pick up a point on Friday night at WesBanco Arena. Unfortunately, the home squad was unable to get the bonus point, as former Nailer Brandon Hawkins powered in the game winning goal on a man advantage for Fort Wayne. Tyler Drevitch and Cody Sylvester were the goal scorers for the Nailers.



The first period featured one goal, which was scored by the visiting Komets. Blake Siebenaler launched the puck ahead, to send Zach Pochiro and Justin Vaive on a 2-on-1 break. Pochiro dished a pass through the sliding Wheeling defender to Vaive, who faked to his backhand and swept his shot inside the right post.



The clubs played to a scoreless middle frame, but the game opened up a bit in the third. Fort Wayne extended its lead at the 3:01 mark, when A.J. Jenks smacked a puck out of the air, then setup Jason Cotton for a redirection in the slot. The Nailers had a nice response, as they pulled within one 1:37 later. Tyler Drevitch swerved into the right circle and zipped a shot into the left side of the cage. With 8:21 remaining, Cody Sylvester knotted things up, as he broke down the right side and roofed a wrist shot from the face-off dot.



Regulation was unable to decide a winner, as the tilt progressed to overtime. Both sides received a power play and it was the second one which resulted in the final goal. Olivier Galipeau teed up Brandon Hawkins for a one-timer, which he blasted in along the ice from the top of the left circle for the 3-2 Komets result.



Stefanos Lekkas got the win in goal for Fort Wayne, as he made 23 saves on 25 shots. Alex D’Orio turned in a solid performance by blocking away 25 of the 28 shost he faced in the overtime defeat.



The Nailers and Komets will meet up again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.