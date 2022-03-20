Kalamazoo, MI. (WTRF) – Wheeling trailed 5-4 in the second period. Hausinger showed off an impressive shot from some considerable distance to make it a 6-5 game.

Erik Bradford had the only goal of the 3rd period but it was a big one to tie the game at 6 which would remain the score until the end of regulation.

Justin Taylor came through with the final goal for Kalamazoo which just about 2 minutes to go in the overtime. It was very good timing for Taylor’s first goal of the game and the assist came from Justin Blaney.

Patrick Watling scored FOUR goals in the game but it wasn’t enough for the victory. Next up for the Nailers is another road game against the Indy Fuel on Wednesday.