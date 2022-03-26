Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling trailed 1-0 in the first period but the game was tied up by Matt Alfaro with the assist coming from Patrick Watling

Spencer Watson nailed the go-ahead goal for Indy in the same period.

Watling had 1 goal and the game which came in the third period as well as 3 assists. His goal tied the game at 2 in the 3rd period.

Tied at 4, the game went into overtime. Seamus Malone had 2 goals in the game including the game winner. Next game for Wheeling is a road game Sunday against Fort Wayne.