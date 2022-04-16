Fort Wayne, IN – Wheeling lost a close contest against the Komets at WesBanco on Friday. Saturday’s game would not be nearly as contested.

Fort Wayne’s first goal came from Anthony Petruzzelli in the first period.

Petruzzelli would add an assist to his total with Fort Wayne’s second goal coming from Shawn Szydlowski.

Jordan Martel made it a 3-0 game on the assist from Matt Alvaro in the second period. Martel would later add a second goal in the 3rd period. The Komet blanked the Nailers 5-0.

The Nailers now have lost 4 of its last 5 against the Komets. The team will begin postseason play next and it has not made the playoffs for the last 6 seasons.