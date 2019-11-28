Nailers Extend Point Streak to Six, but Fall in Overtime

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets went to overtime for the third straight head-to-head match-up, and while the Nailers extended their point streak to six games, it was Fort Wayne who came away with the win. Shawn St-Amant found the back of the net with 3.2 seconds left in the bonus period, as the Komets edged Wheeling, 5-4 at WesBanco Arena. Alec Butcher dished out three assists for the Nailers.



The two teams played to a scoreless first period, but the middle frame was a different story. Fort Wayne took a couple of leads on a shorthanded goal by Brett McKenzie and a one-timer by Olivier Galipeau, but the Nailers answered both times. Brandon Hawkins blazed in a one-timer from the left side of the slot for the team’s first goal of the evening, then Ryan Scarfo banged in the rebound of Alec Butcher’s shot, which squeezed through goaltender Cole Kehler’s legs. With under a minute to go in the stanza, Wheeling took the lead. Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler buried a drop pass from Butcher in the right circle. Butcher had the lead assist on all three tallies in the period.



Renars Krastenbergs gave the Nailers a two-goal lead by swatting in a loose puck in the right circle, but unfortunately, that did not salt the game away. The Komets lit the lamp twice in a span of 1:18, as Shawn St-Amant deposited the rebound of Brady Shaw’s floater, then Kyle Haas blasted in a slap shot from the left point, which ultimately led to overtime.



Wheeling killed off a penalty in the extra session, but Fort Wayne skated away with the bonus point, as it scored with 3.2 seconds on the clock. After Alex D’Orio robbed Jason Binkley, the Komets defenseman fed St-Amant, who slammed in the winning strike for a 5-4 decision in favor of the road squad.



The Nailers and Komets will travel to Fort Wayne for a re-match on Thanksgiving Night at 7:35 p.m. Wheeling will then return home for two games this weekend. Saturday night the Nailers host Kalamazoo. Sunday Wheeling faces Toledo.