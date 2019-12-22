Nailers fall to Wings

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Nailers, who were on a four game winning streak hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. In the 1st period, theZoo struck first. Justin Taylor scoredon the power play, making it 1-0 Kalamazoo. The Nailers answered. Nick Saracino scored, and he was assisted by Cam Brown and Christopher Brown, tying the game up at 1.

In the 3rd period, Kalamazoo was now up 2-1 when Matheson Iacopelli scored for the wings, making it 3-1 The Nailers answered. Marc-Olivier Duquette scored assisted by Christopher Brown and Ryan Scarfo.

But the day would go to the Zoo.With 56 seconds to play, Kyle Blaney gets the empty netter, making the score 4-2 and that was the final.