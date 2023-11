WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Coming off a 6-2 loss to Iowa Saturday, the Nailers bounced back nicely beating the Heartlanders 4-1. Davis Bunz, Lukas Svejkovsky (2) and Matt Koopman all scored for the Wheel.

Next up, the 8-7 Nailers play at the Indy Fuel this Wednesday (Nov. 29).