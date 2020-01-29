Nailers Homestand Continues

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers came out of the All-Star break with a solid first weekend back. They earned three of a possible four points from the first place Cincinnati Cyclones.

They are still in fifth place in the Central Division but just three points behind the Indy Fuel for fourth place. Coach Mike Bavis knows this time of the year it’s important to gain points however you can.

“The division is very tight so in terms of the opportunity to put points on top of points on top of points you have to take advantage, Bavis said. Being home in front of our fans that’s important to play well here and give ourselves the best chance to stay in the race.”

They look to add two more points to their total Wednesday, when they host Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The homestand continues this weekend when they host Orlando, Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter