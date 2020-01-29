Nailers Homestand Continues

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers came out of the All-Star break with a solid first weekend back. They earned three of a possible four points from the first place Cincinnati Cyclones.

They are still in fifth place in the Central Division but just three points behind the Indy Fuel for fourth place. Coach Mike Bavis knows this time of the year it’s important to gain points however you can.

“The division is very tight so in terms of the opportunity to put points on top of points on top of points you have to take advantage, Bavis said. Being home in front of our fans that’s important to play well here and give ourselves the best chance to stay in the race.”

They look to add two more points to their total Wednesday, when they host Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The homestand continues this weekend when they host Orlando, Friday and Saturday.