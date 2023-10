CINCINNATI, OHIO (WTRF)– The Nailers open up their season with a 4-1 win at the Cincinnati Cyclones place this Saturday night. David Jankowski, Cédric Desruisseaux (2), and Lukas Svejkovsky scored for the Nails.

At 1-0 now, they will stay on the road next Friday on a trip to play the Kalamazoo Wings.