WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) -The Wheeling Nailers added eight players to their training camp roster Tuesday. All eight players are coming from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.



In goal, Taylor Gauthier returns for his second professional season. Gauthier started last year in Wheeling, then played the entire second half of the campaign for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Between the two levels, he posted a 16-10-7 record in 36 appearances.



On the blueline, the Nailers received rookie Thimo Nickl. Nickl is a 21-year old native of Austria, who is set to make his North American pro debut, after playing the last three seasons in Sweden. He was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.



There are six forwards on their way to the Friendly City, and two of those were members of last year’s squad. Justin Addamo had an enormous rookie season with 21 goals and 33 points in 42 ECHL games, as well as five AHL goals, which helped him earn an AHL contract from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Jordan Frasca is beginning the second season of his three-year NHL entry level contract. Frasca collected 12 points in 36 games with the Nailers, and really hit his stride in March, when he scored four times in a five-game span.



2020 fourth-round draft pick Lukas Svejkovsky begins his second pro season, after recording 15 points as a rookie with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Svejkovsky had electric numbers in juniors, as he finished the 2021-22 season with 76 points in 57 games. Ty Glover also enters his second season in the organization, after tallying seven goals and 12 points for the AHL Penguins a year ago. Glover will be the fourth player in team history from England. Dillon Hamaliuk was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the San Jose Sharks over the summer. Hamaliuk spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, then amassed seven points in six games last year with the Wichita Thunder. Evan Vierling earned an AHL contract this summer, following an outstanding conclusion to his junior career. Vierling finished fifth in the OHL with 95 points as a member of the Barrie Colts.



Wheeling’s training camp roster now consists of 18 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies for a total of 29 players.



The Nailers will have an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday at 7:10, followed by a preseason game against Cincinnati on Sunday at 2:10. Both contests are free to attend with open seating.



The 2023-24 regular season begins on Saturday, October 21st, when Wheeling visits Cincinnati at 7:35. The home opener is Saturday, November 4th at 7:10 against Reading. Mad Chad Taylor will be the star of the night, as he juggles chainsaws. That night will also feature a magnetic schedule giveaway and the debut of Big Timber Brewing’s Nail Ale. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.



Updated 2023 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Roster

#4 D Quinn Wichers

#5 D David Drake

#6 D Sebastian Dirven

#7 D Davis Bunz

#8 D Avery Winslow

#9 F Tanner Laderoute

#10 F David Jankowski

#11 F Peter Laviolette III

#12 F Jarrett Lee

#13 F Matthew Quercia

#14 F Jordan Frasca

#15 F Bobby Hampton

#16 F Cam Hausinger

#17 F Dominiks Marcinkevics

#18 F Shaw Boomhower

#19 F Félix Paré

#20 F Justin Addamo

#21 F Cédric Desruisseaux

#22 D Jeff Solow

#28 D Louie Roehl

#31 G Oskar Autio

#33 G Taylor Gauthier

#35 G David Tendeck

#36 F Matt Koopman

#41 F Evan Vierling

#51 F Ty Glover

#70 F Dillon Hamaliuk

#72 F Lukas Svejkovsky

#82 D Thimo Nickl