Nailers overpowered in South Carolina

N. Charleston, SC (WTRF) – The Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays played to a 1-1 tie in the first period. The Stingrays pulled away to earn a 6-2 victory. Austin Fyten had a goal and a fight for the Nailers.

The Nailers will make a quick stop in Greenville on Sunday to face the Swamp Rabbits before closing the series with the Stingrays on Tuesday night. Wheeling will then finish off the season with two home games on June 4th and the 5th. Friday night is Superman Night and Fan Appreciation Night is on Saturday. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL.