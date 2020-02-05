Nailers Punctuate Homestand with Overtime Win

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers fell behind three separate times on Tuesday night, but battled back each time, including once in the final minute of regulation. At the 2:54 mark of overtime, Myles Powell put the Nailers into the win column, as he scored on a breakaway, lifting Wheeling to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks. The Nailers posted a 4-1-1 record on their season-long six-game homestand.

The lone goal of the first period went to the Mavericks at the 12:19 mark. Bryan Lemos picked off a pass in the low slot, and slid a backhander on goal, which was stopped by Jordan Ruby. However, the rebound was lifted into the cage by Loren Ulett.

Both teams lit the lamp in the middle frame, with the Nailers pulling even for a few minutes, before Kansas City retook the lead. On the Wheeling goal, Blake Siebenaler launched a pass ahead, springing Graham Knott in on the left side of the offensive zone. Knott kept the puck on his forehand, blazing a shot through Nick Schneider. Matt Schmalz responded for the Mavericks, as he intercepted a puck in the offensive zone, then slipped a backhander through Ruby’s legs.

The keys to the third period were the first and last minutes, as the Nailers scored in both to force overtime. Knott potted his second of the night at the 52-second mark, when he slammed in the rebound of Nick Minerva’s right point shot. Kansas City took its third lead of the contest at the 8:29 mark, courtesy of Darian Dziurzynski’s redirection of Justin Woods’ initial attempt. With 20 seconds to go, Wheeling got its final equalizer, as Ryan Scarfo fed Cam Brown on the left side of the crease. With the netminder down, Brown shoveled the puck into the goal, guaranteeing a point for each side.

The overtime session featured loads of great chances, and at the 2:54 mark, the Nailers cashed in for the 4-3 victory. Justin Almeida sent Myles Powell on a breakaway, and Powell converted, shaking the puck from his forehand to his backhand, before flipping a shot up and under the crossbar.

Jordan Ruby picked up the win in goal for Wheeling, as he made 28 saves on 31 shots. Nick Schneider took the overtime loss for the Mavericks, stopping 37 of the 41 shots he faced.

The Nailers will hit the ice next on Saturday, when they visit the Reading Royals.

