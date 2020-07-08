Nailers Re-Sign Alec Butcher

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers are excited to announce their first player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Alec Butcher to an ECHL contract.

Butcher, 26, is set to begin his third season with the Nailers, after finishing the 2019-20 campaign tied for third on the club with 33 points. Alec got off to a strong start to the year, especially at home, as he recorded at least one point in each of the team’s first three home contests, including a two-goal performance in the home opener. Other successful stretches during the season included a three-game goal streak in December in which the team won all three games, then a run in January and February which saw him accumulate at least one point in 13 of 18 matches. Butcher also led Wheeling with three shorthanded goals.

“Alec has shown improvement in each of his first two years with the organization,” said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. “We are counting on him to continue to take steps forward and continue to grow his game.”

The Anchorage, Alaska native upped his production in all offensive categories from year one to year two, as he increased his goal total by three, and his assist total by 11, for a 14-point improvement overall. Alec’s career totals with the Nailers are 27 goals, 25 assists, and 52 points in 89 games. Prior to turning pro, Butcher played college hockey at Sacred Heart University for three years, then finished his collegiate career close to home at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

“I’ve enjoyed growing as both a person and as a hockey player in Wheeling,” Butcher said. “I’m looking forward to a successful 2020-21 season, and am excited to get back playing in front of our fans again.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

