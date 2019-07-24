Nailers Re-Sign Alec Butcher

WHEELING,W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers have announced their third player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Alec Butcher to an ECHL contract.



Butcher, 25, joined the Nailers at the midway mark of the 2018-19 season, and found success immediately, as he scored in his professional debut – a 3-2 victory over the Indy Fuel on January 12th. Later in January, Alec notched his first career two-goal game against the Brampton Beast. The native of Anchorage, Alaska experienced one of his best stretches in a Wheeling uniform during the middle of February, when he amassed four goals and six points in four games, helping the team to a 3-1-0 record with an overtime goal and a shootout winning goal. Butcher finished his rookie campaign with 12 goals, seven assists, and 19 points in 36 games.



“Alec was a tremendous boost to our offense in the second half of the season,” said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. “He has a high-end stick, and his ability to move his hands and feet at the same time make him a dynamic scorer.”



Prior to turning pro, Alec played four seasons of college hockey, starting at Sacred Heart University, then transferring to the University of Alaska-Anchorage for his senior year. Butcher’s highest offensive totals came during his sophomore year with the Pioneers (25 points) and his senior year with the Seawolves (eight goals). Alec also played two seasons of junior hockey with the NAHL’s Kenai River Brown Bears, in his home state of Alaska.



“I really liked the ownership and the winning mentality that Wheeling has,” Butcher said. “Last season, we had some really good guys on the team, and hopefully that will bring some chemistry into this year, as we look to make a run. Personally, I look to keep increasing my pace of play and help make the players around me better.”



Alec Butcher and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2019-20 season on Saturday, October 12th, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones. The home opener is one week later on Saturday, October 19th, when the Indy Fuel visit WesBanco Arena.