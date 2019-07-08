Nailers Re-Sign Jordan Ruby

WHEELING,W.Va. – The Nailers, have announced their first player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed goaltender Jordan Ruby to an ECHL contract.



Ruby, 28, began last season with the SPHL’s Macon Mayhem, before signing with the Nailers in December. After a relief appearance against Fort Wayne on December 7th, Jordan rattled off three straight wins, going 5-1-2 in his next eight decisions. As part of a team with three goaltenders, the Tavistock, Ontario native battled hard for all of his minutes, and in mid-February, one week shined above the rest, as he played four games in five days, stopping 131 shots, helping Wheeling to a 3-1-0 record. Ruby set a career high with 43 saves in the opening tilt that week – a 5-2 triumph over Reading on February 13th. Jordan finished the campaign as the club’s leader in wins (12), goals against average (2.87), and save percentage (.911).



“Jordan was a key factor in us competing for a playoff spot right up until the end,” said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. “His athleticism and competitiveness flat out won us games, and we are looking forward to putting him in that role again this coming season.”



2019-20 will be the netminder’s fourth full season as a pro and third in North America. Ruby has compiled 20 victories in the ECHL, suiting up for Wheeling, South Carolina, Brampton, and Toledo. He has also backstopped 33 victories for two SPHL clubs, while spending one season in France with Brest. Prior to turning pro, Jordan played four seasons of college hockey at R.I.T., where he majored in Psychology.



“The people of Wheeling made my family and me feel right at home, and we really enjoyed that, so Wheeling is the best place for us to be,” Ruby said. “I made some good first impressions, then started to gel more with the guys as well as Mike Bavis. I wasn’t ready for the year to be done, so I am ready to get back there and get the ball rolling again.”



Jordan Ruby and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2019-20 season on Saturday, October 12th, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones.