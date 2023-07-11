WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their third player signing of the 2023 off season. Wheeling has re-signed forward Matthew Quercia to an ECHL contract.



Quercia, 24, will begin his second pro season in the fall, as he joined the Nailers during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, then missed the entire 2022-23 season due to an injury suffered during training camp. Matthew quickly made a name for himself in Wheeling, as his goal in overtime of game seven during the opening round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs gave the Nailers their first playoff series victory since 2016. The rookie forward snagged two goals, two assists, and four points in ten games during that postseason, which followed his regular season totals of three goals, four assists, and seven points in 19 contests. In addition to his scoring ability, Quercia also displayed a willingness to play physical, as he accumulated 45 penalty minutes, which included three fighting majors.



Prior to turning pro, the Andover, Massachusetts native played four seasons of college hockey. Matthew attended Boston University for three years, then transferred to Michigan Tech in 2021. Quercia enjoyed his best collegiate season as a sophomore with the Terriers, when he finished seventh on the team in scoring with 13 points in 29 games, and led all Hockey East forwards with 34 blocked shots. He also played two seasons of junior hockey for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede.



“It is hard not to be excited to about having Matthew back with us, after what he showed in game seven and during training camp last fall,” said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. “He can play anywhere in our lineup, and it was unfortunate to see his season cut short last year – we definitely missed him.”



Matthew Quercia and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team’s home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10 p.m.