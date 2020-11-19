Nailers react to North Division’s decision to not play season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers are quickly approaching the 2020-2021 hockey season.

This year, the ECHL will have to carry on without six of the league’s teams, after the North Division announced they will not be playing games this season.

The ECHL North Division’s six teams are the Worcester Railers, Maine Mariners, Reading Royals, Newfoundland Growlers, Adirondack Thunder, and the Brampton Beast.

However, the Central Division, in which the Nailers play, is still planning on competing.

The ECHL’s South Division and Mountain Division also plan to play.

The North Division’s decision allowed the free agent market to get a whole lot bigger. This is something the Wheeling Nailers acknowledge.

There’s a whole lot more players out there that could potentially be difference makers, but at the same time, you kind of feel for those players that were on those teams or even for players that are on teams as they are, who now they’re going to have to fight even harder to try and make a spot on a team this season. DJ Abisalih, Wheeling Nailers Radio Broadcaster

The Nailers plan to open their season on December 12 at home against the Indy Fuel.

The team is still working out the details on the number of fans that will be allowed in the stands.

