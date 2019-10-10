Nailers Ready For 28th Season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – At WesBanco Arena Wednesday, the Nailers held their annual state of the team as they prepare to open their 28th season.

Head Coach Mike Bavis returns for his second season as do a number of key players from last year with several key additions for a team that just missed the playoffs.

Team Governor Don Rigby answered the biggest question of the night though will the ice be ready for the home opener next weekend.

“Going to be ready for the home opener on the 19th folks have been working 12 hours shifts they are going to 16 hours a day.They are working nights, weekends but were going to make it.”

The Nailers open their season Saturday at Cincinnati and you can watch it on WTRF my Ohio Valley. It’s the first of 41 games that we will air this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter