Nailers Ready For 28th Season

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – At WesBanco Arena Wednesday, the Nailers held their annual state of the team as they prepare to open their 28th season.

Head Coach Mike Bavis returns for his second season as do a number of key players from last year with several key additions for a team that just missed the playoffs.

Team Governor Don Rigby answered the biggest question of the night though will the ice be ready for the home opener next weekend.

“Going to be ready for the home opener on the 19th folks have been working 12 hours shifts they are going to 16 hours a day.They are working nights, weekends but were going to make it.”

The Nailers open their season Saturday at Cincinnati and you can watch it on WTRF my Ohio Valley. It’s the first of 41 games that we will air this season.