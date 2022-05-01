Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Matthew Quercia scored first for the Nailers with less than 5 seconds to go in the first period. That was his first goal since the team returned to WesBanco.

Brubacher tied up the game for the Komets. That was the first goal for him in the last three games.

Josh Maniscalco scored for the second straight game to make it 2-1.

Sam Houde made the game winning goal and the Nailers held on to a 3-2 lead for the final score.

Wheeling takes the 3-2 series lead to Fort Wayne. Game 6 will take place on Monday at 7:30 PM.