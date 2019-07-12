Nailers Resign Lucas Kohls

WHEELING,W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers, have announced their second player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has resigned forward Lucas Kohls to an ECHL contract.



Kohls, 25, made his professional debut with the Nailers in the spring, appearing in five games, following the conclusion of his collegiate career. Lucas had a memorable first game in Wheeling, as he netted his first career goal as part of a five-goal rally, which saw the Nailers erase a 4-1 deficit for a 6-4 victory over division rival Fort Wayne. The Forest Lake, Minnesota native also notched a point in his final game of the season, as he dished out an assist against the Indy Fuel on April 6th.



“Lucas has good size, skating, ability, and hands,” said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. “We were excited by what we saw from him at the end of last season, and we expect him to be a key contributor to our team in 2019-20.”



Prior to turning pro, Kohls played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, where he amassed 18 goals, 42 assists, and 60 points in 99 games. Lucas’ best season with the Blugolds was his senior year of 2018-19, when he led the team in assists (15) and points (24), while tying for the team lead in goals (9). The 6-foot-3 forward also played two seasons of junior hockey in the NAHL, producing 64 points in 110 contests.



“Wheeling is a good community with a strong history, and I had a great experience there at the end of the season,” Kohls said. “Coming in last season gave me the confidence that I’m able to play at this level, and I’m excited to get a full season under my belt, while expanding my role.”



Lucas Kohls and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2019-20 season on Saturday, October 12th, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones.