Nailers Reveal 30th Season Logo & Alternate Jersey

WHEELING, W.Va.- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have unveiled their 30th season logo and alternate jersey for the upcoming season.



The 30th season of professional hockey in Wheeling is a big celebration, as it is a time to look back at the great history the team has enjoyed, while looking ahead to more exciting times to come. Wheeling has had the longest consecutive tenure in one city in ECHL history, and its 65 NHL graduates are also the most ever.



The logo for the 30th season incorporates parts of the past and present. Red was the team’s primary color from its inception in 1992, through the team’s name change from Thunderbirds to Nailers in 1996, until the change to Vegas gold in 2012. The red Nailers logo was the one used for the longest time during the first 29 years, and it is found in the center of the 30th season logo. That logo also helps to serve as the middle X in the three that are used to designate the 30 years. The two X’s on the sides are designated with crossed nails as a tribute to the city’s history. A red ribbon marks the 30 years, with 1992 written on the left and 2022 written on the right. The modern day circle with Wheeling Nailers written in Vegas gold colored Easterly font completes the logo.



The Nailers will wear their traditional black and white jerseys with the Vegas gold logo this season, but have also added an alternate jersey. For the first time in the team’s history, gray will be part of the uniform lineup. The gray alternate’s major feature is the red Nailers logo on the crest. The jersey is trimmed in black, white, and red, and has black shoulders. The left shoulder has this year’s 30th season logo, while the right shoulder pays homage to the team that put professional hockey on the map in Wheeling – the Thunderbirds logo.



The Wheeling Nailers will begin the team’s 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th.