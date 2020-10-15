https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Nailers Sign Kevin Dufour

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers have signed forward Kevin Dufour to an ECHL contract.

Dufour, 28, makes his return to the ECHL, following a successful season with the EIHL’s Dundee Stars, in which he racked up 25 goals, 21 assists, and 46 points in 48 games. Prior to that, Kevin spent parts of three seasons in the ECHL with five different clubs, and reached the playoffs in all three campaigns. His best campaign in the ECHL came in 2018-19, when he totaled 24 goals, 17 assists, and 41 points in 58 games with Indy and Manchester, then collected seven goals and ten points in 11 postseason matches with the Monarchs. The Nailers are glad to have Dufour on their side of the ice now as well, as he had nine goals and 12 points in 12 career games against Wheeling. Kevin’s career numbers in the ECHL are 46 goals, 42 assists, and 88 points in 136 contests.

“Kevin is a proven offensive player in our league,” said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. “He brings speed, skill, and a dynamic element to our team.”

Prior to turning pro, the Québec City, Québec native attended Bowling Green State University for four years, where he majored in Finance while playing for the Falcons. Dufour was a three-time member of the WCHA All-Academic Team, and also enjoyed great success on the ice, as he reached double digits in goals during three of his four seasons. As a senior, Kevin led the Falcons with 18 goals and finished tied for second with 30 points.

“Wheeling is a great organization and Mark French has lots of good experience as a coach,” Dufour said. “I like to generate a lot of offense with my speed, but I also take pride in my defensive game as well. Pittsburgh was my favorite team growing up, so I am very excited to play in the organization.”

