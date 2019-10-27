Nailers Sweep Four-Game Homestand

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers had a tremendous first homestand of the season, as they won all four games at WesBanco Arena. On Saturday night, Wheeling scored three goals in a span of 2:41 in the second period, and Alex D’Orio made 35 saves, as the Nailers defeated the Reading Royals, 3-1. Jan Drozg netted the deciding goal for the second straight contest.

The Royals picked up the lone goal of the first period at the 10:47 mark. Ralph Cuddemi picked up a loose puck on the left side of the crease, and proceeded to tuck it into the net.

Wheeling turned things around in a big way during the middle frame, starting with a successful penalty kill, which led to a goal in a matter of 16 seconds. Nick Saracino delivered a perfect pass to Myles Powell, who tapped in the feed on the right side of the crease. 15 seconds later, the Nailers took the lead. Cam Brown’s pass bounced off of Jan Drozg and into the net. The original call was no goal, but the first overturned video review in WesBanco Arena history gave Wheeling the answer it was looking for. 2:26 after that, another puck found the back of the net, as Christopher Brown tipped home Yushiroh Hirano’s center point wrist shot on the power play.

Reading turned up its pressure in the third period, but Alex D’Orio and the Nailers defense didn’t budge, keeping the door shut to punctuate the 3-1 victory.

Alex D’Orio was phenomenal in goal for Wheeling, earning his third straight win with 35 saves on 36 shots, including 16 stops in the third. Felix Sandstrom took the loss for the Royals, allowing three goals on 21 shots.

The Nailers will be back in action next Saturday night, when they travel to Kalamazoo.

