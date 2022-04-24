Fort Wayne, IN. (WTRF) – The Komets got on the board first. Will Graber capitalized from real close after a steal near Wheeling’s net. That was actually Fort Wayne’s first goal of the series.

Dylan McPherson tied up the game for the Nailers in the first period. Josh Maniscalco was on the assist and he would contribute another assist later in the game.

Jared Cockrell gave Wheeling the lead in the second period. The Nailers wouldn’t look back after Sam Josling contributed a goal. That was his first of the postseason.

The Nailers take a 2-0 series lead after stealing both games on the road against the defending ECHL champions. Next up is a home game Wednesday against the Komets.