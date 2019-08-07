Nailers Trade Lacroix’s Rights to Greenville

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers have traded forward Cedric Lacroix’s rights to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.



Lacroix, 24, played his first season of professional hockey with the Nailers in 2018-19, leading the club with 22 goals, while finishing in a tie for fourth with 42 points. Cedric notched his first career point with an assist in Reading on October 28th, before netting his first pro goal in a 5-1 home win against Greenville on November 9th. In addition to his offensive productivity, the Shefford, Quebec native also brought a strong physical game to the table, leading Wheeling with 215 penalty minutes. He was one of two players who recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick last season, doing so in an 8-2 triumph at Toledo on January 5th. At the end of the season, Lacroix played in one game with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring two goals.



In a separate transaction, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced that they signed forward Yushiroh Hirano to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Hirano, 23, finished second on the Nailers in scoring last season, tallying 19 goals, 38 assists, and 57 points in 67 games. As the season progressed, Yushiroh’s confidence grew, as he became a point-per-game player, accumulating 51 points in his final 52 matches with the team. That performance helped him earn an AHL contract midway through the season, as well as an appearance with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in its regular season finale, when he dished out an assist.



Hirano is one of three players from the 2018-19 Wheeling squad who has signed an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the upcoming campaign, joining forward Renars Krastenbergs and defenseman Blake Siebenaler.



The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2019-20 season on Saturday, October 12th, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones. The home opener is one week later on Saturday, October 19th, when the Indy Fuel visit WesBanco Arena.