Nailers Will Battle Komets Twice in Preseason

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their schedule for the 2021 preseason. Wheeling will play a home-and-home series against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October 16th.



This is the third time that the Nailers and Komets will do battle in the preseason, as they previously met in 2013 and 2019. This year’s exhibition slate will begin at WesBanco Arena with the Friday night contest, then shift to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Saturday’s re-match.



Wheeling and Fort Wayne will be entering their ninth season as ECHL rivals, as the Komets joined the league in 2012. Last year, the rivalry hit a new level, as the two squads clashed on 20 occasions – the most for the Nailers against any opponent in a single season in their history. This season will feature ten head-to-head tilts, including both home openers – October 23rd in Fort Wayne and November 6th in Wheeling.



2021-22 is a milestone year for both of these cities, as the Nailers are celebrating their 30th season – all in the ECHL, while the Komets are celebrating their 70th season.



