Vet Voices

Nailers Will Battle Komets Twice in Preseason

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their schedule for the 2021 preseason. Wheeling will play a home-and-home series against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October 16th.

This is the third time that the Nailers and Komets will do battle in the preseason, as they previously met in 2013 and 2019. This year’s exhibition slate will begin at WesBanco Arena with the Friday night contest, then shift to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Saturday’s re-match.

Wheeling and Fort Wayne will be entering their ninth season as ECHL rivals, as the Komets joined the league in 2012. Last year, the rivalry hit a new level, as the two squads clashed on 20 occasions – the most for the Nailers against any opponent in a single season in their history. This season will feature ten head-to-head tilts, including both home openers – October 23rd in Fort Wayne and November 6th in Wheeling.

2021-22 is a milestone year for both of these cities, as the Nailers are celebrating their 30th season – all in the ECHL, while the Komets are celebrating their 70th season.

Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter