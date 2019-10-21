WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers hosted Indy Fuel on Sunday, coming off of a 4-3 victory during Wheeling’s home opener on Saturday. Indy Fuel would have an early 2-0 lead, when Cam Brown would score, putting Wheeling on the board. Yushi Hirano would then tie the game up at 2 a piece. Hirano had a big night, himself. With just 26 seconds left on the clock in the 3rd period, Hirano scored, giving the Nailers a back to back 4-3 win over the Fuel. The Nailers will host the Tulsa Oilers next on Oct. 25th.
Nailers win in 4-3 thriller, again
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: