Nailers win in OT thriller

WHEELING, W. VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers were down, but not out on Sunday afternoon, as they came back from as many as three goals to stun the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-5 in overtime at WesBanco Arena. Jan Drozg and Cam Brown both notched two goals and two assists, with Brown netting the winning goal, as Wheeling began an 11-game stretch against the Central Division on a positive note.

The Nailers got on the scoreboard first, but the remainder of the opening period belonged to Fort Wayne, who responded with three goals. Wheeling put tons of pressure on in the opening minutes and got rewarded, when Jan Drozg swiped in a shot from the left circle. The Komets drew even less than four minutes later, as Alan Lyszczarczyk deposited the rebound of Brad Shaw’s shot from the right side. With under three minutes remaining in the stanza, Fort Wayne took the lead, as Taylor Ross fed Brad Morrison for a one-timer from below the right circle. Stephen Baylis added insurance, when he poked in the rebound of Brad Ross’ initial attempt.

The two teams exchanged two markers each during the second period, as the Komets maintained their two-goal advantage. Shawn St-Amant started and finished the scoring in the frame for Fort Wayne, while Wheeling got a transition goal from Drozg on the left side, and Nick Minerva notched his first professional goal from the right circle, while a Komets defender was diving back toward the cage.

The Nailers showed remarkable resiliency in the third period, battling back to square the match, 5-5. Steve Johnson’s right point shot banked off Myles Powell’s skates on the left side of the ice to bring Wheeling within one, then Cam Brown roofed a wrist shot from the left side of the slot, sending the contest into overtime.

In the extra session, the Nailers completed their comeback win. Marc-Olivier Duquette tossed a pass to Cam Brown, who dangled to his forehand, then flipped the deciding goal under the crossbar for the 6-5 victory.

Alex D’Orio got the win in goal for Wheeling, making 25 saves on 30 shots. Dylan Ferguson took the overtime loss for the Komets, allowing six goals on 35 shots.

