Nailers Win Incredible Comeback in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The Wheeling Nailers have found dramatic ways to beat the Indy Fuel this season, and those wild ways came to life again on Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Brandon Hawkins tied the tilt with two seconds left in the third period, then Christopher Brown netted the game winner at 2:57 of overtime, as the Nailers came back to stun Indy, 3-2.

The two teams combined for 30 shots in the first period, but only one of those attempts found the back of the net. Indy’s Josh McArdle had his point shot blocked, but with a maze of bodies in front, Dylan McLaughlin blasted a second opportunity along the ice and into the net.

The Nailers pulled even with 5:30 remaining in the middle frame, cashing in on the man advantage. Ryan Scarfo won a left circle draw back to Marc-Olivier Duquette at the left point. Duquette let a wrist shot go that was tipped into the cage by Yushiroh Hirano.

The Fuel went ahead for the second time at the 3:35 mark of the third period, when Spencer Watson wired in a wrist shot from the right circle. Indy was very close to locking down a win, but with two seconds left, Wheeling had other ideas. Brandon Hawkins wheeled his way into the right circle, where he drilled a shot into the top-right corner, sending a 2-2 tie to overtime.

In the extra session, Emil Larmi made a spectacular save on a Dylan McLaughlin chance, sending his team the other way. Ryan Scarfo hesitated during a line change, then gave the puck to Blake Siebenaler for a 2-on-1. Siebenaler fed Christopher Brown, who slammed a one-timer into the left side of the net, giving the Nailers the 3-2 victory.

Emil Larmi stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to earn the win for Wheeling. Charles Williams made 37 saves on 40 shots in the overtime loss for the Fuel.

