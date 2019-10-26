Nailers Win With Another Dramatic Ending

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers kept their home fans on the edges of their seats for the third game in a row, and once again, those fans came out of their seats thanks to a late winning goal. Jan Drozg’s second goal of the night snapped a 4-4 deadlock with 2:33 remaining, as the Nailers erased a 4-2 deficit with four straight strikes to take down the Tulsa Oilers, 6-4 at WesBanco Arena.



The game got off to an electric start, as the two teams exchanged goals in the opening two minutes of play. Wheeling was first on the board at the 18-second mark. Alec Butcher battled the puck over the blueline for Cam Brown, who sliced his way into the slot, where he ripped a shot into the top-right corner of the cage. J.J. Piccinich knotted the score 1:36 later for the Oilers, as he batted in a loose puck on the right side of the crease.



Period two started in similar fashion, as both sides lit the lamp in the first five minutes. Christopher Brown breezed past a defender for a goal in the right circle, before Robby Jackson squared the match by ringing a shot in off the crossbar. Tulsa then collected back-to-back markers to build a two-goal lead, as Adam Pleskach tipped in a Jared Thomas feed, then Miles Liberati stepped in to drive home a loose puck on a power play. Jan Drozg brought the Nailers within one, roofing a centering pass from Nick Saracino.



Wheeling drew even at the 11:46 mark of the third period, when Myles Powell drove down the left side, then shoveled a backhander into the right side of the net. With 2:33 left, Drozg put the Nailers ahead for good with his second of the night, snapping in a shot from the left side of the slot. Yushiroh Hirano added a power play marker into an empty net, applying the finishing touches on a 6-4 comeback triumph for Wheeling.



Alex D’Orio had his busiest evening of the early season, as he stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced to earn the victory for the Nailers. Olle Eriksson Ek took the loss for Tulsa, surrendering five goals on 26 shots.



The Nailers are back on home ice again on Saturday, when they face the Reading Royals.