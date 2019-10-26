Nailers Win With Another Dramatic Ending

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers kept their home fans on the edges of their seats for the third game in a row, and once again, those fans came out of their seats thanks to a late winning goal. Jan Drozg’s second goal of the night snapped a 4-4 deadlock with 2:33 remaining, as the Nailers erased a 4-2 deficit with four straight strikes to take down the Tulsa Oilers, 6-4 at WesBanco Arena.

The game got off to an electric start, as the two teams exchanged goals in the opening two minutes of play. Wheeling was first on the board at the 18-second mark. Alec Butcher battled the puck over the blueline for Cam Brown, who sliced his way into the slot, where he ripped a shot into the top-right corner of the cage. J.J. Piccinich knotted the score 1:36 later for the Oilers, as he batted in a loose puck on the right side of the crease.

Period two started in similar fashion, as both sides lit the lamp in the first five minutes. Christopher Brown breezed past a defender for a goal in the right circle, before Robby Jackson squared the match by ringing a shot in off the crossbar. Tulsa then collected back-to-back markers to build a two-goal lead, as Adam Pleskach tipped in a Jared Thomas feed, then Miles Liberati stepped in to drive home a loose puck on a power play. Jan Drozg brought the Nailers within one, roofing a centering pass from Nick Saracino.

Wheeling drew even at the 11:46 mark of the third period, when Myles Powell drove down the left side, then shoveled a backhander into the right side of the net. With 2:33 left, Drozg put the Nailers ahead for good with his second of the night, snapping in a shot from the left side of the slot. Yushiroh Hirano added a power play marker into an empty net, applying the finishing touches on a 6-4 comeback triumph for Wheeling.

Alex D’Orio had his busiest evening of the early season, as he stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced to earn the victory for the Nailers. Olle Eriksson Ek took the loss for Tulsa, surrendering five goals on 26 shots.

The Nailers are back on home ice again on Saturday, when they face the Reading Royals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter