Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – It was a 2-2 game against the Indy Fuel in the 3rd period. Alex Stephens gave the Nailers the lead and he would end the night with a hat trick.

Patrick Watling made the game 4-2 for Wheeling with a goal in close off an assist from Matt Alfaro. 5-2 was the final score and the next game for Wheeling is on the road, Friday, against Toledo.