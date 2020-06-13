NAL Cancels 2020 Season

WHEELING, W.Va. – After exploring multiple options over the last few months, we are faced with unprecedented circumstances. We have worked hard to save the season, but its with deep regret that we are announcing the cancelling of the 2020 season by the NAL.

Multiple scenarios were analyzed, but with social distancing and multiple venues unable to be used. The determination was made by board members and team owners to move forward with this decision.

We are grateful to the fans, sponsors, players, and staff members for supporting us though this process. We are greatly awaiting the 2021 season next April with the greatest fans in the NAL!

“Unfortunately, the cancelation of the season is out of our hands, we were committed to play but ran out of time. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2021 season, stay safe!” said Gregg Fornario Roughriders Owner.

Season Ticket Holders

We will continue to release information regarding season ticket holder refunds. We will partner with WesBanco Arena to facilitate the transactions.

Sponsors

Our front office staff will be reaching out to you on an individual basis regarding the 2020 season and moving forward to 2021.