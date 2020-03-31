Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

NAL Committed To Playing In 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ponte Vedra, FL – (WTRF) – The National Arena League, the new home for the Roughriders announced Tuesday they are committed to playing in 2020. They say due to the ever changing nature of the Coronavirus, the league is in the process of determining the new start date for the season.

NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried said they hope for a mid May start but, ” we are prepared to make more changes if necessary in order to complete the season. We will return to action soon however, we must ensure that the health and safety of our fans and players is not at risk.”

They are working with the NAL member teams and their arenas to rework the original schedule. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter