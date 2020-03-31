NAL Committed To Playing In 2020

Ponte Vedra, FL – (WTRF) – The National Arena League, the new home for the Roughriders announced Tuesday they are committed to playing in 2020. They say due to the ever changing nature of the Coronavirus, the league is in the process of determining the new start date for the season.

NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried said they hope for a mid May start but, ” we are prepared to make more changes if necessary in order to complete the season. We will return to action soon however, we must ensure that the health and safety of our fans and players is not at risk.”

They are working with the NAL member teams and their arenas to rework the original schedule.