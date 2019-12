National Signing Day tracker: Live updates on WVU’s class of 2020

Neal Brown’s first recruiting class at West Virginia is beginning to take shape as recruits from the class of 2020 are sending their National Letters of Intent to Morgantown.

West Virginia Illustrated will meet with Coach Brown and Director of Player Personnel Brian Bennett on the Mountaineer GameDay NSD Special to get their thoughts on the class. That airs on Nexstar stations across West Virginia at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to check back here to see the latest additions to WVU’s 2020 class in the early signing period.

Jairo Faverus – CB – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

High School: Bristol Academy of Sport (Bristol, U.K.)

UK rank: 1 (247Sports)

EU rank: 2 (ESPN)

Position rank: 67 (ESPN), 83 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Akheem Mesidor – DL – Ottawa, Ontario

Height: 6-3

Weight: 255

High School: Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, FL)

FL rank: 83 (Rivals), 89 (247Sports)

Position rank: 26 (Rivals), 31 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Tairiq Stewart – OL – Warrensville, OH

Height: 6-5

Weight: 325

High School: Warrensville Heights HS

Junior College: ASA College

JUCO rank: 28 (Rivals), 49 (247Sports)

Position rank (JUCO): 3 (JCGridiron.com)

Caliber: 3 stars

Sean Martin – DE – Bluefield, WV

Height: 6-5

Weight: 255

High School: Bluefield HS

WV rank: 1 (Rivals), 2 (247Sports)

Position rank: 24 (Rivals), 23 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Another WV player stays home: https://t.co/PwxR10MK1m — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) December 18, 2019

Lanell Carr – BAN – St. Louis, MO

Height: 6-3

Weight: 235

High School: De Smet Jesuit HS

MO rank: 13 (Rivals), 14 (247Sports)

Position rank: 46 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Garrett Greene – QB – Tallahassee, FL

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

High School: Lawton Chiles HS

FL rank: 53 (Rivals), 75 (247Sports)

Position rank: 20 (Rivals and 247Sports)

Caliber: 4 stars (247Sports), 3 stars (Rivals)

Competitor! Garrett has great energy and leadership skills. Dual threat with a quick release and plus arm talent. #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/Se1jPanAsy — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

Chris Mayo – OL – Deptford, NJ

Height: 6-6

Weight: 310

High School: The Peddie School

NJ rank: 10 (Rivals), 13 (247Sports)

Position rank: 13 (Rivals), 22 (247Sports)

Caliber: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (24Sports)

It all starts up front! Chris is a versatile OL that has great feet, balance, and power. Big addition! #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/3JrM8T3hUy — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

Jackie Matthews – DB – Pinson, AL

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

High School: Pinson Valley HS

Junior College: Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

JUCO rank: 87 (247Sports)

Position rank: 13 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Winner!

✅HS state champion ✅JC national champion Can’t wait to add his playmaking skills to our secondary. #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/SSyWwC98e3 — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

David Vincent-Okoli – CB – Gaithersburg, MD

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

High School: The Bullis School

MD rank: 12 (247Sports), 13 (Rivals)

Position rank: 21 (247Sports), 35 (Rivals)

Caliber: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals)

Speed kills! David is going to develop into a big time player. Has return skills also. #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/izEBCY2m8L — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

Daryl Porter Jr. – DB – Plantation, FL

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

High School: American Heritage HS

FL rank: 215 (247Sports)

Position rank: 77 (Rivals)

Caliber: 3 stars

WV is back in S FL! Daryl is a student of the game with lock down corner skills. #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/BsMbzmzxsr — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

Taurus Simmons – BAN – Savannah, GA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

High School: Jenkins HS

GA rank: 118 (Rivals), 125 (247Sports)

Position rank: 58 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Jordan White – OL – Hyattsville, MD

Height: 6-3

Weight: 300

High School: DeMatha Catholic HS

MD rank: 24 (Rivals), 27 (247Sports)

Position rank: 34 (Rivals), 55 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

We are back in the DMV! This kid’s senior video is impressive. Plays with great pad level and finishes blocks. #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/0V4d90M9GF — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

Charles Finley – TE – Irvington, NJ

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

High School: DePaul Catholic HS

NJ rank: 28 (247Sports), 25 (Rivals)

Position rank: 62 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Reese Smith – WR – Danville, KY

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

High School: Boyle County HS

KY rank: 10 (Rivals and 247Sports)

Position rank: 66 (Rivals), 135 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Our 1st commit for this class! Going to play inside receiver for us. Reese has tremendous competitive character and great ball skills. Since he’s signed I’ll forgive him for breaking all my HS records! #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/5eMgY3KhjI — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 18, 2019

Zach Frazier – OL – Fairmont, WV