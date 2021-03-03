NBA says $3 million going to HBCUs through All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ATLANTA (AP) — The last shot of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game will be worth $300,000 for either the Thurgood Marshall College Fund or United Negro College Fund.

The NBA on Wednesday revealed how an estimated $3 million in charitable donations from the contest will be distributed.

Those two organizations that support historically Black colleges or institutions will be the primary benefactors, each guaranteed $500,000 in scholarship funding before the game even starts and with an additional $750,000 at stake during the game.