NCAA D III Golf Championship Opens At Oglebay

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Round one of the 2021 DIII men’s golf national championship at Oglebay’s Speidel golf club is complete. In the team standings Illinois Wesleyan is in first place at +6 after the opening round. On the individual side , three players are tied for first at 1-under: Will Hockey of Webster, Jimmy Morton of Illinois Wesleyan and Glavine Schugel of St. John’s (MN).

Round two is Wednesday and is an important round , it’s cut day.

After 36 holes, the championship field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals who aren’t on one of those 18 teams. Teams are playing on both the Robert Trent Jones and Arnold Palmer designed courses.