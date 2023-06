AKRON,OHIO (WTRF) – For the first time in school history the Harrison Central Huskies will play for the division III baseball state championship following their 2-1 win over Heath.

Treston Nemeth gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-run triple.

On the mound he took care of the rest going the distance allowing just four hits and one run.

Harrison Central will face Waynedale Saturday at 7 p.m. at Canal Park for the state championship.