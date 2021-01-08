New Era for Wheeling University Men’s Basketball

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- It’s a new era for the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team who has a new coach this season. Chris Richardson has been coaching basketball for 13 years, and joins the Cards after his most recent assistant coaching job at the University of Central Missouri.

“It’s a great place to be and a great time to be here and when I think of Wheeling, I think of Wheeling basketball and I think of proud alumni that played here, proud alumni that went to school here, whether they participated in athletics or not,” said Richardson.

The Charleston W.Va. native has ties to the friendly city.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to coach in this league for starters, and then you throw in the fact that it’s Wheeling, where my family lived before, I was around but my grandparents lived here, my mom, aunt and uncle lived here and a place when you think of, it’s a great basketball community,” said Richardson.

The Wheeling University Cardinals season opener is this Thursday against Alderson Broaddus.

“You know Alderson Broaddus, to have them back in the Mountain East after being in the WVIAC for a number of years, a program with a number of traditions, to have them coming in and coach Dye, a guy that I’ve known, a good friend of mine, that’s going to be cool too,” said Richardson.

And having the opportunity to play is something Richardson’s team hasn’t taken for granted.

“It’s really a credit to our student athletes, to our seniors, to our leadership, within that locker room at how they’ve attacked it. They’ve looked at everything from a standpoint of appreciation and gratitude. They’ve looked at everything as an opportunity,” said Richardson.

Richardson says building this program will take time but he’s looking forward to turning a new page for the Cards.