New Soccer team debuts in Wheeling

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Highlanders FC played their first game June 11th and is three games into its season. The Highlanders consist of 28 players including some of the best local college players, former college players, and some of the top high school players from Wheeling Park. General Manager and coach Ryan Wall says there’s a whole bunch of reasons for residents to check out the team.

“Well number one it’s a lot of fun and number two it’s kind of high level soccer. It’s high level college soccer based here in Wheeling. We got some of the top collegiate players in the area and it’s also a lot of fun and we’re bringing it right to the center of Wheeling to the east Wheeling Chambers Field so we encourage people just to come out, see it, (and) have a good time,” Wall said.

The Highlanders next game is against the Cleveland Force at the JB Chambers Memorial Field starting at 6:00 PM.

