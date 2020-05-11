New Turf Coming To Fleming Field

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Exciting changes are coming to Shadyside’s Fleming Field. In mid-June construction will begin on a turf field to replace the current natural grass surface.

Shadyside head football coach Mark Holenka is excited about the upgrade for his program and community. Holenka said, “I just think that when we were finding ourselves having problems not only on game nights with muddy turf but also realizing that you would sometimes cancel junior high games to save the field for Friday nights. I think the biggest thing, the biggest upgrade that we’ll have once it comes to fruition is that every practice can at least be a quality practice.”

Holenka said this project would not be happening without the great support from Alumni, the Shadyside Board of Education and a number of sponsors.