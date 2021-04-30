NFL Draft: Live coverage from Cleveland

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks to address the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.