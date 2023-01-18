WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The No. 15 ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night with an 86-72 win over visiting Alderson Broaddus inside the ASRC.



Bryce Butler posted his second straight double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Hilltoppers. Christian Montague extended his streak of double-digit games to six straight with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists to his statline.



West Liberty (15-2, 10-1) stormed out of the gates scoring the first seven points of the game in less than a minute. A quick Alderson Broaddus timeout regrouped the Battlers and they did just that. They worked it back to a two-point game quickly and ultimately took their first lead of the game (16-14) at the 12:28 mark.



A 14-2 run by the Hilltoppers, during which they went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, answered the Battlers’ first lead of the game and put the Black and Gold up double-digits for the first time (28-18) just under the midway point in the first half.



Alderson Broaddus (4-11, 3-8) did not go away and was able to get back within one possession. West Liberty was able to create the separation it needed, scoring 11 of the final 12 points of the first half over the last four minutes to take a 49-36 lead into the locker room.



The Hilltoppers carried the momentum into the second half accounting for the first four points taking a 17-point lead. The advantage remained at double figures for all but 30 seconds in the second half, as the Black and Gold rolled to victory. Butler scored six straight points and Zach Rasile drained his fifth three pointer of the night giving West Liberty its largest lead of the game, 18 points, with six minutes to play.



Rasile finished with 15 points, all off three pointers in nine attempts. Chaz Hinds rounded out four Hilltoppers in double digits with 13 points, 10 of which came in the first half.



West Liberty made 24 assists on 31 made field goals. Alek West tied Montague for a game-high with six.



The Black and Gold turned the Battlers’ 14 turnovers into 22 points and scored 21 off the fast break.



West Liberty will be back in action on Saturday on the road at Wheeling in a rivalry matchup. Tip off is slated for 4 pm.