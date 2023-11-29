West Liberty, W.Va. – The No. 2 West Liberty University men’s basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season on Wednesday evening, defeating West Virginia Wesleyan 125-69. The Hilltoppers used a 77 point second half to cruise to their second win of 50 or more points this year and their highest point total of 2023-24.

QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: No. 2 West Liberty 125, West Virginia Wesleyan 69

Team Records: No. 2 West Liberty 6-0 (2-0 MEC), West Virginia Wesleyan 1-6 (0-3 MEC)

Attendance: 867

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Ben Sarson set the tone for the offense on the night when he connected on a 3-pointer off an assist from Christian Montague, giving West Liberty the first points of the game. West Virginia Wesleyan briefly tied the game at five apiece, however a free throw by Zach Rasile gave the Hilltoppers the lead for good with 16:52 remaining in the first half.

· A layup by Sarson capped a 9-0 scoring run and pushed the lead out to double digits for the first time in the game at 22-11 with 12:04 left in the half.

· After WLU gained a 13 point advantage, WVWC responded with a 9-2 scoring run of their own to get back within six at 28-22 with 8:03 to go in the opening half of play. Following that point the Black & Gold outscored Wesleyan 18-7 as a 3-pointer from Rasile gave them their largest lead of the half at 46-29 with 2:04 left on the clock. A pair of free throws by Dante Spadafora sent West Liberty into the halftime break with a 48-31 advantage.

· Sparked by a dunk from Sarson and capped by an and-one play by Lanyc Shuler with 15:57 left in the game, the Hilltoppers extended their lead to 61-40 on a 7-0 scoring run. With 3-pointers by Chaz Hinds and Montague, WLU continued to stretch the scoring run to 19-2 as the lead grew to 73-42 with 13:21 left in regulation.

· After the lead grew to 36 points following a pair of free throws by Sarson, West Virginia Wesleyan scored seven unanswered points to cut the lead down to 29 with 10:52 left in the game.

· A layup by Alek West gave the Black & Gold their fifth 100 point game of the season during the middle of a 22-4 rally that pushed the lead to 47 points at 104-57 with 6:46 left to play.

· The Hilltoppers ended the game on a 12-3 scoring run, with a 3-pointer by Grant Barnhart giving WLU their largest lead of the game at 58 points (124-66) with 1:42 left in the game.

· West Liberty shot 44-of-84 (52.4%) from the field, 13-of-40 (32.5%) from 3-point range, and 24-of-30 (80.0%) from the free throw line compared to 24-of-55 (43.6%) from the field, 6-of-20 (30.0%) from 3-point range, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) from the free throw line for West Virginia Wesleyan.

· The Hilltoppers won the battle on the boards 46-28 and turned 23 offensive rebounds into 24 second chance points. WLU also forced 33 Bobcats turnovers and converted them into 52 points off turnovers.

· Rasile scored a career-high 24 points to lead five players in double figures for the Black & Gold.

· West Liberty had eight players knock down a 3-pointer in the win, led by Rasile with three while Hinds, Sarson, and Montague each connected on two from deep.

WEST LIBERTY STATISTICAL LEADERS

Zach Rasile: 24 points, 3-of-4 3-pointers, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Ben Sarson: 18 points, 7-of-11 field goals, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Alek West: 15 points, 6-of-11 field goals, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Lanyc Shuler: 15 points, 5-of-8 field goals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

UP NEXT

West Liberty will play their first road MEC contest of the year on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Davis & Elkins. The Hilltoppers and the Senators are set for a 4 p.m. tip-off inside the McDonnell Center in Elkins, West Virginia.