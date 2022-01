WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South won their 12th straight to improve to 12-1 Friday with an 82-63 win over Wheeling Park.

Cyrus Traugh led South with 24 points. Brett Phillips led Park with 19.

Park closed to with in six late in the third quarter, but South went on an 8-0 run to regain control of the game.