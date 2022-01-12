No. 8 Hilltoppers Hammer Frostburg State, 124-84

FROSTBURG, Md. – The No. 8-ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team won its 10th straight game and blew past the century mark for the ninth time this season here Wednesday night in a 124-84 romp at Frostburg State.

Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers (14-1, 8-1) shot nearly 60 percent from the floor, placed eight players in double figures and led by as many as 44 points down the stretch in improving to 11-0 all-time against the Bobcats (5-10, 3-6).

This also marks the 13th consecutive season West Liberty has posted at least one winning streak of 10 or more games. The Hilltoppers had multiple double-figure win streaks during the 2013, 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

West Liberty never trailed on Wednesday night. A Zach Rasile 3-pointer produced the game’s first double-digit lead, 17-7, barely six minutes after the opening tap and the Black and Gold kept the gas pedal glued to the floor the rest of the way.

The Hilltoppers opened up a 59-32 halftime lead and spent the final 20 minutes shuttling players in and out of the lineup while continuing to pull away. A Malik McKinney layup pushed the total past 100 points for the ninth time this season, 101-61, at 8:25 of the second half and the biggest lead of the night, 110-66, came at the 4:27 mark on a steal and layup by Austin Webb.

Marlon Moore Jr. led a laundry list of double-figure scorers for the winners with 18 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Pat Robinson III added 16 points in 16 minutes while Ben Sarson and Garrett Denbow each added 14 points to the ledger.

Viktor Kovacevic charted 13 points, 7 rebounds and a game-high 5 assists in just 16 minutes of action while McKinney and Rasile finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Bryce Butler had 10 points and 7 rebounds to round out the double-figure scorers.

Frostburg State got 17 points from Agyei Edwards and Canaan Bartley notched a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Justin Roseme added 11 points and Torrin Stephens finished with 10 for the hosts.

Next up for West Liberty is Saturday’s much anticipated Top 25 showdown with No. 18-ranked Fairmont State. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside the ASRC.