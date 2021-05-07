No cutting players because they are unvaccinated

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

An NFL team can’t release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, a person with direct knowledge of the league’s directive told The Associated Press on Friday.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hypothetically suggested this week that he’d do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league did not make the directive public. The NFL currently is formulating further plans and protocols for the offseason programs and training camp.

“A team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status,” the person said.

On Wednesday, Beane’s response was to a question about potentially cutting a player at the lower end of Buffalo’s 53-man roster. It came when the NFL is loosening its restrictions for teams whose staff and players have been fully vaccinated.

“You guys saw it in the fieldhouse, we had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other. But it was the only way to pull it off and be social distant,” he said of NFL protocols limiting the number of players who could meet at one time. “So it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella” of less restrictive protocols.

Last year, teams were limited to hosting most meetings via Zoom, with restrictions placed on how many players and coaches could gather at one time. Team officials and players were also required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing and wear masks.

Beane expects those restrictions to be loosened, while noting the rules have yet to be determined.

“I think there’s going to be some incentives. If you have ‘X’ number of percent of your players and staff vaccinated, you can live normal, let’s call it — back to the the old days,” he said.

“If you don’t, it’s going to look more like last year,” Beane added. “But I hope, if those are the rules, that we’ll be able to get enough people to be vaccinated and not have to deal with all the headaches.”

The NFL and NFL Players Association are encouraging, but not mandating players to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter