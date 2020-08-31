High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
No flag on the play after first week of high school football continues on under pandemic lights

Sports

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) — The first week of high school football is in the books. The entire season was in doubt through most of the summer. However, after a great deal of planning, guidelines were finally put in place that would allow the games to go on.

That involved requiring masks, limiting spectators and other social distancing requirements.
One of the biggest games that took place this weekend was the Martins Ferry, Shadyside game.

School officials say they were happy with the cooperation of fans. They also say they would like to thank all the workers and volunteers that helped make it a special night for the players, cheerleaders and band members.

I believe that everyone realized that this was about our students and our fans that were in attendance were able to witness a really nice event. Everything that our kids have been through in 2020, it was really nice to see this come to fruition.

Jim Fogle

Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t exactly cooperate for the game on Friday Night. After being delayed for several hours, the remainder of the game had to be played Saturday afternoon.

Martin Ferry ended up winning a hard fought game by a score of 22-16

