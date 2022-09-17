WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – North Marion handed Brooke their second straight loss, shutting out the Bruins, 14-0.
Brooke slips to 2-2 on the season as they head into their bye week, they visit Marietta in two weeks.
by: Scott Nolte
